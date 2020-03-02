(CNN)As new cases of coronavirus arise daily in the United States -- including several announced over the weekend and one death -- the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has failed to release crucial information physicians say could help save the lives of Americans diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.Too often I find myself thinking "LOL NOTHING'S GOING TO MATTER UNTIL AFFECTS RICH PEOPLE IN MEDIA OR THEIR FRIENDS" but LOL NOTHING's...
Several US patients have recovered from coronavirus, but so far, the CDC has shared detailed clinical information about only one of those patients. That information includes what treatments the patients received and how they fared.
Monday, March 02, 2020
There's No Magical Virus Shield around NoVa
Also wealthy people are the ones who tend to travel.
