"One proposal being pushed around at the moment is the redundant idea of a Universal Basic Income," Mr Duncan Smith wrote in an article for the Telegraph newspaper.
"Let me say now, it’s unaffordable, impractical, produces massive disincentives for people to work and most importantly won’t make any difference to poverty in this country.
"And even if that weren’t enough, this would not be the moment for such a massive upheaval of our welfare system."
Thursday, March 19, 2020
These People Are Going To Kill Us All
The important thing during a pandemic when people are being told to stay home is that people not have any disincentive to... go to work.
by Atrios at 09:27