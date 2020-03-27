This Sucky Blog Is My External Memory

And people who were horrified by Katrina (and other things), rightfully, now get nostalgic for George Bush. And while I am no longer strongly on the side of "actually, George Bush was worse than Trump" as Trump finally has his moment to shine, I am still mad that...everyone forgot. Even people who pay attention to politics barely remember things that happened 4 years ago. It should not be very surprising that people who are blessed with more entertaining hobbies don't remember things that happened a month ago.