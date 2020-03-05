Thursday, March 05, 2020

Tit For Tat



DC brain, man. We're gonna make the point that going after the Biden's is politically motivated by doing the same things ourselves!!!

Of course the whole Trump crime family deserves to be thrown in the pokey, but this isn't to "level the playing field" or to be used as some sort of threat.

And none of these people are "kids." Stop it.

The press needs their "both sides" and we're going to give it to them and loudly announce it!!!

Get these people away from politics.
by Atrios at 08:00