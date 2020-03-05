Tit For Tat

Dems in the House have to be ready to immediately hit Don Jr., Ivanka and Jared with subpoenas if Senate revives the Hunter Biden B.S. if we’re going to have kids day on the Hill, let’s level the playing field— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) March 4, 2020
DC brain, man. We're gonna make the point that going after the Biden's is politically motivated by doing the same things ourselves!!!
Of course the whole Trump crime family deserves to be thrown in the pokey, but this isn't to "level the playing field" or to be used as some sort of threat.
And none of these people are "kids." Stop it.
The press needs their "both sides" and we're going to give it to them and loudly announce it!!!
Get these people away from politics.