What Was That All About

Perhaps Pete's next move will answer the question, but pivoting from "doing amazingly well without people hating you" to "doing amazingly well with people hating you" was a strange primary strategy for a long shot campaign. Don't think going from fake liberal to vocal anti-liberal ("While better things aren't possible, the possible things are better" or some shit in petespeak) won him any votes but certainly made some people (me!) actively dislike him. The point of a long shot campaign is to lose well in preparation for the next round.