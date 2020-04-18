Are They Doing All They Can Do

I get that Trump is president and Mitch McConnell runs the Senate. I get that our existing institutions have largely rotted away and one can't simply rebuild them overnight even if the desire is there. But everything coming out of the Dem leadership side that I am aware of - and I am aware that I am not aware of everything - has been inadequate even to the task of fixing even a "normal" bad recession, which this is not. And there should be awareness that our rotting institutions - such as our UI systems - are already Rube Goldberg machines, and that adding any additional layers of machines on top assures that nothing will work as planned.
Keep it simple stupid is always good advice. It's life or death at the moment.