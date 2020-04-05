Sunday, April 05, 2020

Clinging To Our Obsessions In The Apocalypse

Elon's never going to be build a ventilator.
The ventilators that eccentric Tesla founder Elon Musk promised to make won’t be ready in time for the coronavirus’ apex in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday.

“The problem with ventilator construction is the supply chain,” said Cuomo in his now-daily Albany press briefing. “That’s General Motors, that’s Ford, that’s Elon Musk.
As I said, this would be silly except for the fact that due to the mythos he's built, politicians and hospitals and doctors worldwide were wasting time reaching out to him out of desperation. ELON'S GOING TO BUILD VENTILATORS!!! He always pulls this shit in a crisis and never delivers.
by Atrios at 15:11