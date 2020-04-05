The ventilators that eccentric Tesla founder Elon Musk promised to make won’t be ready in time for the coronavirus’ apex in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday.As I said, this would be silly except for the fact that due to the mythos he's built, politicians and hospitals and doctors worldwide were wasting time reaching out to him out of desperation. ELON'S GOING TO BUILD VENTILATORS!!! He always pulls this shit in a crisis and never delivers.
“The problem with ventilator construction is the supply chain,” said Cuomo in his now-daily Albany press briefing. “That’s General Motors, that’s Ford, that’s Elon Musk.
Sunday, April 05, 2020
Clinging To Our Obsessions In The Apocalypse
Elon's never going to be build a ventilator.
by Atrios at 15:11