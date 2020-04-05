Does That Really Help

For years we've been getting stories like "CORPORATE OWNER OF LOCAL NEWSPAPER CHAINS GIVE THEMSELVES $500 MILLION BONUSES, THEN FIRE 90% OF REPORTERS" followed by people saying, "oh no, local news is in trouble, please subscribe."
And, well, I do think local news is in trouble and I do think this is a very serious issue, but the problem of people stealing all the money from them isn't going to be helped by giving them a bit more money to steal.
I'm sorry journalists, but the problem isn't your readers, it's your bosses. You probably do know that, but you don't quite seem to get it.