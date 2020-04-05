Sunday, April 05, 2020

Does That Really Help

For years we've been getting stories like "CORPORATE OWNER OF LOCAL NEWSPAPER CHAINS GIVE THEMSELVES $500 MILLION BONUSES, THEN FIRE 90% OF REPORTERS" followed by people saying, "oh no, local news is in trouble, please subscribe."

And, well, I do think local news is in trouble and I do think this is a very serious issue, but the problem of people stealing all the money from them isn't going to be helped by giving them a bit more money to steal.

I'm sorry journalists, but the problem isn't your readers, it's your bosses. You probably do know that, but you don't quite seem to get it.
by Atrios at 10:00