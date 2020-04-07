First They Came For Rich Elite Journalists

Have just watched Trump’s treatment of a fine reporter, Jon Karl. Trump is plumbing new depths of incivility, rudeness, absolutely intolerable behavior. When will Republicans have the courage to ask: “Have you no decency, sir?” https://t.co/Nd7bbrRpiE— Nicholas Burns (@RNicholasBurns) April 7, 2020
Oh shut the fuck up. Jon Karl is rich and powerful and Trump being rude to him is not "plumbing new depths." I mean, Trump's been a lot ruder to other less powerful and usually women and minority journalists all along, but even they are generally not the most sympathetic victims of My President's "gauche" behavior. Especially at this precise moment in time, I think one can see some other problems more pressing than "oh no Trump was mean to Jon Karl." Journalists of his stature have ways to "fight back" - both individually and collectively - but lol they don't actually care.