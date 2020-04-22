Gerontocracy

But not a good start really.
Shalala spokesperson Carlos Condarco told me that “the Congresswoman has filed all the necessary disclosures required under the STOCK Act,” and that the House Ethics Committee could direct me to proof of the disclosures. But the Ethics Committee doesn’t handle STOCK Act disclosures and PTRs; that’s the domain of the House Clerk.Narrator: the Congresswoman has not filed all the necessary disclosures.
So Donna Shalala's office, after insisting to me yesterday that she definitely, totally disclosed all stock sales she made in 2019, admitted to her hometown paper that she, well, didn't. https://t.co/Q8MEXoE1J6— David Dayen (@ddayen) April 22, 2020
While her name is familiar, it's important to remember that Shalala is a part of this Congress's freshman class, and not someone pulling rank because of seniority.