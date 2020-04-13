GONNA OPEN BIG! THE BIGGEST EVER!

My Big Wet President who never really "closed" anything is now claiming that he has the POWER to open everything, so suck on that governors.
Even if we imagine that he starts demanding governments rescind mandatory closure orders, and that they obey, what do they - my big wet president, all the assholes who support this idea - think people are going to do? Sure some more businesses will open and sure some more people will be forced to go back to work or be officially fired, or whatever, but there is no magic "go back to normal" order. Sensible people who can are going to stay home as much as possible, as they are now.