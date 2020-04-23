Thursday, April 23, 2020

Heads Trump Wins, Tails You Lose

As good as Trump is at this game, you'd think he could have kept his casinos afloat.
President Donald Trump said Wednesday he "strongly disagrees" with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to allow businesses like barbershops and nail salons to reopen, a day after he praised him during the White House briefing.

"I told the governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, that I disagree strongly with his decision to open certain facilities," Trump said at his daily coronavirus briefing Wednesday. "But at the same time, he must do what he thinks is right. I want him to do what he thinks is right. But I disagree with him on what he's doing."
[3 weeks later]
"That governor, a Democrat, really screwed up."
