Sunday, April 05, 2020

In The Boonies

More rural areas are going to watch their case counts climb everywhere, and while Trump has fantasies about riding in on a white horse to save the MAGA Race from the liberal cooties, it's going to be a bit hard to do given the general lack of medical infrastructure in those places. More masks and ventilators are good, but you still need doctors and hospital beds, and none of those things can actually stop the pandemic.



Just one place, but cases in Luzerne increased from 484 (shown) to 648. The population of Luzerne county is 320,000. Philadelphia has about 5 times the population and about 5 times the cases, meaning the counted infection rate (depends on who/how many are being tested) is about the same. It isn't going to stop at the urban hellhole borders.
by Atrios at 13:34