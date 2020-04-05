In The Boonies

Pennsylvania today (April 3) has over 8,400 known cases of COVID-19. Some of the county-level variation reflects lags in testing, but it's also about differences in mobility, connection, density, labor, & vulnerability. TL;DR: We should really, really worry about Luzerne. pic.twitter.com/oDCnNuYT6k— Lara Putnam (@lara_putnam) April 4, 2020
Just one place, but cases in Luzerne increased from 484 (shown) to 648. The population of Luzerne county is 320,000. Philadelphia has about 5 times the population and about 5 times the cases, meaning the counted infection rate (depends on who/how many are being tested) is about the same. It isn't going to stop at the urban hellhole borders.