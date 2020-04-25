Keep Fucking That Chicken

There is no evidence that sunlight, bleach or any disinfectant can cure coronavirus in the body https://t.co/xEd0nztSIZ— The New York Times (@nytimes) April 25, 2020
But maybe with some clinical trials we'll find some!
The thing is, this isn't the Times being OBJECTIVE and refusing to take a stand, this is the Times granting limitless authority to people in power. If I call up the Times and say, "drinking bleach cures the virus." They don't run a piece saying, "some say bleach drinking cures the virus." If enough people call them up on say them, they sign a reporter to cover "the crazy conspiracy on the internet." But if one powerful person joins up, then they have to Take It Seriously.
It is not a way to inform readers. It is a way to privilege power. And power has enough of that without the Times providing an assist.