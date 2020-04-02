Hours after Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a statewide stay-at-home order Wednesday, he quietly signed a second order to override restrictions put in place by local governments to halt the spread of coronavirus.
The second order states that new state guidelines that take effect Friday morning “shall supersede any conflicting official action or order issued by local officials in response to COVID-19.” In other words, local governments cannot place any limitations that would be more strict than the statewide guidelines.
Thursday, April 02, 2020
Killing Our Citizens To Own The LIbs
I get the earlier stage of denial, some, but what the fuck.
by Atrios at 15:16