Monkeysphere

I really don't understand what the "MUST OPEN UP THE ECONOMY SO WE PRODUCE MORE WIDGETS" people want or think they want? The only possible explanation is they truly believe both that mass death by people Not Them is perfectly acceptable as a moral outcome and that Thanos disappearing a couple million people wouldn't have any especially large effect on their beloved stonks. I mean, eventually you do run out of replacement workers to keep the big machine going? Also nobody is buying the damn widgets anymore.
Then there are the MAGAheads who were missing their two for one happy hour deals at Chili's, or whatever. I don't understand. 2% chance of killing yourself or your loved ones with each visit! Gotta have some reheated frozen food and a Coors Light. This is America!
I know, they don't have any loved ones.