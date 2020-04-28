Now Watch This Drive

Very brave of the NYT to ask questions like "Is this man dangerously stupid?" on (checks notes) the 1193rd day of his presidency. https://t.co/3p6DsGGnyu— Mass for Shut-ins (is a podcast) (@edburmila) April 27, 2020
Ah, well, nevertheless.
(CNN)President Donald Trump received more than a dozen warnings about the coronavirus outbreak in daily briefings in January and February, but continued to downplay the virus' threat and severity, the Washington Post reported Monday.
Citing current and former US officials, the paper reported that the warnings came in the President's Daily Brief, a summary of intelligence reports from the various agencies, which tracked the virus' proliferation, highlighted China's inaccurate characterization of the disease and its death toll and warned of potential widespread ramifications related to the pandemic.
Officials told the Post that the President, who frequently forgoes the briefings and has become impatient with the summaries of the brief he now receives a couple of times per week, did not seem to absorb the warnings. They added that focused efforts tracking the virus were on par with prior instances of monitoring security threats, including active terrorism and international clashes.