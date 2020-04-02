Elon got a lot of press for promising to build ventilators, then he got a lot of press for promising to provide them (but not necessarily build them), then he got a lot of press for delivering some "ventilators" which are... not. They're BIPAP machines generally for home use to treat sleep apnea and while they can be used to aid people with respiratory distress generally, they are not the type of ventilators hospitals have a shortage of (you could have one delivered tomorrow to your home for a grand or less), and certainly no *substitute* for those ventilators which there is a desperate shortage of, and even in normal times cost a hell of a lot more than a grand.
Keep trying to tell people he's a con man...