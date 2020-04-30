New York (CNN Business)Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is railing against stay-at-home orders meant to slow the coronavirus pandemic, calling them "fascist" and likening them to "forcibly imprisoning people in their homes" during a Tesla (TSLA) earnings call Wednesday.He's also tweeting out things like HOSPITALS ARE HALF EMPTY which for various reasons (they hopefully are never full, capacity worries have been reduced due to the lockdowns, basically all other nonemergency procedures have been canceled, etc...) is stupid but Elon's gonna Elon.
"I would call it, 'forcibly imprisoning people in their homes' against all their Constitutional rights, in my opinion, and breaking people's freedoms in ways that are horrible and wrong and not why people came to America or built this country," Musk said. "It's an outrage."
"Give people back their goddamn freedom," he added.
Thursday, April 30, 2020
Oh, Elon
Finally the world sees you as I do.
by Atrios at 07:30