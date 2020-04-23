Pretty Pictures

Things aren't good, folks. That's no malarkey!
"I'm not sure it's easy to think about an initial claims number as either good or bad, because we can't yet see whether this is an unusually deep downturn or an unusually rapid one." - Justin Wolfers, Real Live Economist, April 2, 2020.
"drunk driving may kill a lot of people, but it also helps a lot of people get to work on time, so, it;s impossible to say if its bad or not," - dril, May 9, 2014.
"There is nothing either good or bad, but thinking makes it so." - Shakespeare, Hamlet.