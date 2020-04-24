In this week’s poll, 72% believe moving too quickly to loosen the stay-at-home orders is a greater threat to the country than moving too slowly, and 86% think social distancing and stay-at-home orders are responsible policies. And if restrictions were lifted tomorrow, some 80% say they are unlikely to go out to public places that are likely to draw crowds.
Friday, April 24, 2020
Run Straight Into The Virus
"Opening the economy" while the corpse count steadily increases might force some
expendable essential workers back to work by yanking their unemployment insurance, but only a perceived lack of danger is going to bring anything resembling "normal" back and I have no idea why people invested in Trump's victory think "winning the news cycle" can change the fact that 2000 people are dying every day and until that changes...
