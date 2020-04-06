Get annoyed that journalists just pass along nonsense. Really the only "test" they can do at the hospital that they can't at his residence is a scan. He's in the hospital because he's 5 minutes away from needing to be intubated (which might not actually happen) and they want to be ready.
The PM was taken to a London hospital on Sunday evening with "persistent symptoms" - including a temperature - for a series of routine tests.
It is said to be a "precautionary step" taken on the advice of his doctor.