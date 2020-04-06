Monday, April 06, 2020

"Series Of Routine Tests"

Get annoyed that journalists just pass along nonsense. Really the only "test" they can do at the hospital that they can't at his residence is a scan. He's in the hospital because he's 5 minutes away from needing to be intubated (which might not actually happen) and they want to be ready.
The PM was taken to a London hospital on Sunday evening with "persistent symptoms" - including a temperature - for a series of routine tests.

It is said to be a "precautionary step" taken on the advice of his doctor.
by Atrios at 08:11