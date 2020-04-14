But the governor continued to resist. Instead, she used a media briefing Monday to announce trials of a drug that President Trump has repeatedly touted as a potential breakthrough in the fight against the coronavirus, despite a lack of scientific evidence.Some people are just wired for hierarchy, I guess. They're rich and powerful so they must be supergeniuses and I must obey them.
“It’s an exciting day,” she boasted, repeatedly citing her conversations with presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner.
Tuesday, April 14, 2020
The Truth Is, They Aren't Very Bright
I get people sucking up to Trump, but I really don't get that someone thinks, "wow, I bet Trump and his idiot failsoninlaw have some good medical advice to give."
by Atrios at 10:00