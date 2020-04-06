Theranos Nation

Everyone's already made the joke, but it is really true that if Elizabeth Holmes was still riding high she'd probably have replaced Ivanka in the inner circle by now and just received a $4 trillion check for fake tests and fake cures. And any skepticism would be limited to weirdos on the internet like me because before her fall from grace, gross old men (I mean other gross old men) in elite society and media loved her. She'd be on the cover of every magazine with captions like "AMERICA'S SAVIOR."