There Are Fine People On Both Sides

It is hard not to conclude that the reason the Democrats don't make more of Trump's obvious corruption - the latest being the federal government stealing medical supplies so Trump can give them out to his rich friends so they can make a profit selling the, and only disbursing them generously to states he thinks like him - is that, well, go looking for corruption and you might find a bit too much of it. Simple "stealing the couch quarters" corruption is an easy thing that people understand, much more than complicated tales they prefer to tell. Maybe they aren't personally corrupt, but somebody's failson, or cousin, or a big donor, or that big donor's failson, or...
Everyone just agrees not to look over there, because no one wants to see the monster in the corner.