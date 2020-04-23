V SHAPED RECOVERY

There are moments when all the excuses Democrats make about being thwarted by Republicans or the One Bad Democrat in the Senate are shown to be bullshit. Even if one believes that are not evil but merely stupid, they have been criminally stupid. They can neither win on enacting policy (the UI expansion, with its flaws, an exception) nor win on making clear just exactly what they, if in charge, would be doing. In the initial moments when the crisis became clear, Pelosi first refused cash payments and then focused on means testing the meager ones that were finally approved and I just can't...
It took 6 years to return to anything close to "normal" from The Great Recession, and that was a simple situation (really, it was, that it was BIG didn't make it complicated) that they (mostly "the good guys") totally fucked up and then patted themselves on the back for a job well done. Tim Geithner, savior of the world!
The Great Recession was pothole and this is the Grand Canyon. Better get used to your trash trucks not coming.