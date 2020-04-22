Speaker 17: (47:33)Translation: if everything goes to hell in Georgia, I never knew this man, a Democrat I think, who did the opposite of what I told him.
And Mr. President, what do you say to the concerns like Georgia is opening up barber shops and bowling alleys and the like, and you saw Lindsey Graham is saying he’s concerned that Georgia may be going too far too fast and it could affect people in South Carolina. Obviously people travel back and forth between states. How do you protect the people of South Carolina for example, from a potentially bad decision by a governor in Georgia?
Donald Trump: (47:57)
So he’s a very capable man. He knows what he’s doing. He’s done a very good job as Governor, Georgia, and by the way, and South Carolina, Governor McMaster also. So you have two very capable people we’re going to find out. And in fact I’m scheduled to speak to the Governor of Georgia in a little while, but we’ll find out.
