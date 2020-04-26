What If Obama

And so last Friday, the day before Mr. Pence was to speak at the Air Force ceremony in Colorado, Mr. Trump, never one to be upstaged, abruptly announced that he would, in fact, be speaking at West Point.With this kind of thing, there are two questions. If the Democrats had a Lindsey Graham throwing a hissy fit for this kind of stuff, would The Objective News follow suit? That is, are the Democrats just bad at playing this particular game or is the game so rigged against them that they shouldn't bother?
That was news to everyone, including officials at West Point, according to three people involved with or briefed on the event. The academy had been looking at the option of a delayed presidential commencement in June, but had yet to complete any plans. With Mr. Trump’s pre-emptive statement, they are now summoning 1,000 cadets scattered across the country to return to campus in New York, the state that is the center of the outbreak.
...
General Williams said in a telephone interview that returning seniors would be tested off-campus for the coronavirus. Those who test negative will then be sent to the school, where they will be monitored for 14 days before graduation. While the campus has enough dormitory rooms for the 1,000 seniors, General Williams said that he was still deciding whether seniors would share bedrooms on their return.
Also, should they play this game?
This is actually something that matters, not just the usual fake scandal of the day, though it has the trappings of the kind of fake scandal which would have proven Obama Hates The Troops And America And Wants Us All To Die Probably Because Of Kenyan Anti-Colonial Sentiment. But, again, this actually is a big deal, and not just "Obama did salute badly" or some shit.