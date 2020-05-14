Thursday, May 14, 2020

A Warrant For Burr, Sir?

For the FBI to go after a Republican senator, they must have him on video saying "DO CRIMES DO ALL THE CRIMES HERE ARE A LIST OF CRIMES I WOULD LIKE YOU TO DO AND HERE ARE MY CRIME BANK ACCOUNTS AND OH I KILLED MY PARENTS HERE IS VIDEO OF THAT TOO."
WASHINGTON —

Federal agents seized a cellphone belonging to a prominent Republican senator on Wednesday night as part of the Justice Department’s investigation into controversial stock trades he made as the novel coronavirus first struck the U.S., a law enforcement official said.
Or, more likely, Trump doesn't like him for some reason.

That everybody knows this not only a possible consideration but a probable one, and every supposedly respectable newspaper editorial board isn't calling for him to resign...
by Atrios at 08:00