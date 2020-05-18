And They Have Two Friends And They Have Two Friends And They Have Two Friends

I get the sense that the governors pushing for quick ends to any lockdown rules just think that if they "open up" there will be more cases/deaths, but, oh well, and not that the whole thing with a contagious virus is that it BLOWS UP. It's not 500 new cases per day versus 1000 new cases per day, it's 500 new cases per day versus 1000 a week later and 2000 a week after that and 4000 a week after that and 8000 a week after that and 16000 a week after that and...
Which I thought we all knew a couple of months ago but that was 50 years ago.