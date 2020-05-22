I certainly think one problem - at least from the "winning the news cycle" perspective, which might or might not be important - is that Democrats fail to play the game (maybe this is good? but it is). Still there are certain things which usually trigger a media reaction that don't require politicians to instigate. The press can and does decide when something is or isn't a scandal for reasons that don't always involve whether or not Lindsey Graham did a hissy fit about it that day.
Praising Henry Ford explicitly for his good bloodlines would be that type of thing. Of course almost 100,000 dead in a pandemic and the obvious and clear corruption and incompetence which contributed to that would be too but lol Trump nothing matters.