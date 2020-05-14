The Loop will pack those passengers into Model 3s, Model Xs, and a “tram” built on the Model 3 platform that can fit between 12 and 16 passengers, according to Steve Hill, the CEO and president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, who spoke to The Verge this week. His organization runs the convention center.
Those vehicles will eventually zip through the tunnels autonomously, but they will start off with drivers, Hill said. After that, the vehicles will follow “conduit” and sensors that are being laid in the tunnels — so they’ll appear to be autonomous but won’t actually be driving themselves. “Whenever we get to the point where we know that [it’s safe to let the vehicles drive themselves],” Hill said, “that’s when we’ll take that step. But there is not a deadline for making that happen.”
Thursday, May 14, 2020
Can't Even Drive Itself Through A Tunnel Without Help
But Elon's robotaxis are coming.
