Catastrophe

As President Trump presses for states to reopen their economies, his administration is privately projecting a steady rise in the number of cases and deaths from the coronavirus over the next several weeks, reaching about 3,000 daily deaths on June 1, according to an internal document obtained by The New York Times, nearly double from the current level of about 1,750.But that doesn't mean their overestimate is, in fact, an overestimate
More importantly, they're pushing states to re-open even as they're predicting a rising death toll because of it. They want to kill you.