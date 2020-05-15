Medical professionals in 20 states and Washington D.C. are investigating more than 200 confirmed or suspected cases of a mysterious illness thought to be linked to the coronavirus and affecting children, according to a new ABC News survey of hospital and state health officials across the country. And while the unexplained syndrome is believed to be extremely rare, experts said they expect the number to grow.
Friday, May 15, 2020
Children
All along I've been wondering how everybody would be reacting if the virus was damaging children more than adults, instead of apparently much less than. This isn't that, precisely, but it is an additional worry.
by Atrios at 17:19