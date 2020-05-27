Empty Wallet

That’s because the fiscal year for many states begins on July 1, and budgets must be adopted between now and then. California has a June 15 deadline for how to fill its giant budget hole, which could be as much as $54 billion. Other states scheduled to adopt a budget within this period include Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Vermont, and Wisconsin."Austerity" is inevitable because the people must suffer, and that's going be true whether Mitch McConnell decides to break the country through action or the Democrats decide to break it through inaction.
At least they'll get to fire some teachers. That's what happened last time!