New data released by the State of New Jersey suggests the true toll of COVID-19 may be much greater than previously thought.45% more than the official COVID-19 deaths.
Vital statistics released by the state show the total number of deaths by any cause between March and April rose from 12,567 last year to 23,070 this year. The 10,503 additional deaths recorded this year represent an 83% increase over 2019.
Wednesday, May 06, 2020
Excess Deaths
The daily numbers probably give a relatively accurate picture of the trends (taking differences is a useful trick for this stuff), but the overall true numbers are certainly higher and quite like much much higher.
by Atrios at 13:30