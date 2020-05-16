Fuck Everyone

I was never surprised that much of the country would happily exterminate the rest of the world, especially the rest of the brown world, but I admit the zeal for killing our own citizens, even when that killing increases personal risk, has been a bit striking. Evil and stupid! Quite the combination. Would rich people kill you for a nickel? Why yes, yes they would. Would they go on to host an Aspen Ideas Festival talk or have their latest book discussed in glowing terms by David Brooks subsequently? Almost certainly.