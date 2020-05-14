Got Him This Time

Reason #876484997 Trump is bad, murderous, corrupt, etc...
It isn't that I think all of these things don't matter, but there is no Celestial Hall Monitor to give an Official Ruling. Republicans don't care or are so corrupted they can't care. To the extent that there are the imagined Celestial Hall Monitors - the editorial boards, The Wise Old Men of Washington, those that fancy themselves to somehow be the stewards of the country, the continuity of power - they have spent decades demonstrating that they won't even bother to try to intervene when Republicans are burning everything down.
There are some people with power but the instant they decided congressional subpoenas were just suggestions they gave that up, too.