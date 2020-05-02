Gotta Take It Seriously

Above my pay grade what lockdown rules are necessary, but if the people at the top don't communicate a degree of seriousness, then at every level people are going to slack off. The MAGAs are going to have large enclosed gatherings just to own the libs, and more normal people will try to comply, but not try *too hard.* That doesn't mean the guidelines have to be more strict than is necessary, but it does mean people need to think they should be making an effort to comply with whatever they are.
And, welp,...
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas hit a third straight day of more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases Saturday as the state charged into its first weekend of re-opening the economy with residents allowed to go back to malls, restaurants, movie theaters and retail stores in limited numbers.