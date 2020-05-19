White House officials are increasingly predicting a swift economic recovery as they break off talks with Congress on additional federal stimulus, expressing optimism that the “reopening” of states will reverse the economic damage caused by the coronavirus.
President Trump and his senior advisers, encouraged by the relative strength of the stock market and some indicators like credit card receipts, have in recent days expressed confidence the U.S. economy will roar back to life in the second half of this year despite staggering increases in unemployment and small business closures.
Green Shoots
My super fancy economic model is that the powers that be fucked up the recovery from the Great Recession, which was easy to fix (relatively speaking), and this one is not going to be easy to fix. So, uh, no.
by Atrios at 15:04