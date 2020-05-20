Re these sleazy Pompeo State Dept dinners: If sec' y of st Hillary had had such dinners, how many congressional investigations would there have been?— Michael Tomasky (@mtomasky) May 20, 2020
I don't get the point of these observations. That the opposition party is more likely to hold investigations (if they have the ability by controlling the House or Senate) than the president's own party? That political actors aren't solely dedicated to nonpartisan ideals or NORMS or some bullshit? Sure the Republican party is full of shit all the time. Reporters shouldn't be so willing to pretend to believe them when they are pretending to be outraged about something, and they certainly shouldn't be covering any investigations without some amount of skepticism. At least enough to prove they're awake.
But imagine the Democrats controlled the House? Imagine if they could have their own fully justified oversight investigations? It's easy if you try!