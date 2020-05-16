Killing Our Great Veterans

Remember their plan was to flood all the hospitals in New York and New Jersey with this and make them give it to patients because someone told our big wet boy it would solve his problems and people like Elon Musk were pushing it.
A study of Veterans Affairs patients hospitalized with the coronavirus found no benefit and higher death rates among those taking hydroxychloroquine, researchers said last month.
More than 27 percent of patients treated with hydroxychloroquine died, and 22 percent of those treated with the combination therapy died, compared with an 11.4 percent death rate in those not treated with the drugs, the study said.
Sucking up to Trump by killing people.
Concern is mounting after a doctor at a Texas nursing home started giving the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to dozens of elderly patients diagnosed with COVID-19 and tracking the outcomes in what he's calling an "observational study."