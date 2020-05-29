Amy Klobuchar says it is "absolutely false” that she declined to prosecute the officer at the center of Floyd’s death for a 2006 police shooting. "It is a lie,” she says, noting the case went to a grand jury when she left her Hennepin County office.— Sabrina Siddiqui (@SabrinaSiddiqui) May 29, 2020
Minnesota grand juries, how the fuck do they work, MPR?
But it's important to keep in mind that there's no legal imperative to bring a fatal police shooting case to a grand jury — it's a prosecutor's choice, and there are lots of reasons a prosecutor might decide to do so.
A prosecutor might toss a case to a grand jury, for instance, for political cover, said Brad Colbert, a professor at the Mitchell Hamline School of Law. "Then the prosecutor doesn't have to a say 'I charged it or I didn't charge it,' but rather sent a case to a jury of peers."