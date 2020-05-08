Trump is Trump, but I really don't get all the brain geniuses around him who couldn't manage to convince him that while his grand REOPENING OF AMERICA wasn't going to happen as fast as he wanted (remember Easter?), it could, potentially, happen if he just had a bit of patience and did 1/20 of the necessary things, or at least let other people do 1/20 of the necessary things. He could do his victory lap in September as well as now. Happy to be wrong but all the states prematurely opening too many things are likely going to require another stricter lockdown in places. And over. And over.
Or, maybe not! Maybe it will just go away... My big wet boy is a smart guy, he knows things, and people are always amazed at how much he understands.