I don't like the genre of shaming individuals or the participants in random crowd shots for their behavior. I don't mean MAGA idiots who are doing the pandemic version of rolling coal and deliberately being assholes to retail workers asking them wear masks or similar. Go ahead and shame them. But otherwise the problem is with the people who lead us. Trump. His people. Bad governors. Poor media outlets. Even the "good" advice during all of this hasn't been consistent, and this is mostly a collective problem. Getting mad at someone for not wearing a mask outside isn't really getting mad at the right thing, especially if there aren't any clear rules/guidelines about mask wearing or even a way for people to easily obtain masks.
It sucks, of course, but you can't really expect people to be better than their leaders and, well, have you seen our leaders lately? Not good, folks, Not good!