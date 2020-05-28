The Great Shirk

Even if you were someone who believed - and trust me, even most of the "good guys" believed this - that the financial crisis was caused by poor defenseless banks being conned by tens of millions of borrowers who couldn't afford to take out those mortgages, it didn't follow that the resulting recession and unemployment which impacted a lot of other people were the fault of those other people. Still unemployment went from fuemployment (lazy people enjoying their vacations!) to a "skills gap" (stupid people getting the wrong education) to a "worker mobility problem" (lazy people unwilling to move to where the jobs where) to, finally, a period of people just preferring to play video games over work.
This will happen again.