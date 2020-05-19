The Grift Goes On

The FSD price will continue to rise as the software gets closer to full self-driving capability with regulatory approval. It that point, the value of FSD is probably somewhere in excess of $100,000.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2020
Remember when?
In October 2016 ... Musk said that every future Tesla vehicle would be capable of driving itself, and promised Tesla would complete a coast-to-coast trip without human intervention by the end of 2017.That did not happen. Just a delay though.
Tesla had aimed to do a cross-country U.S. drive in one of its vehicles using fully autonomous driving capabilities by the end of last year. Obviously it didn’t make that goal, or you’d have heard about it. Instead, Tesla CEO Elon Musk now says he anticipates being able to make the trip within three months, or six months at the long end.Also, no.
During nearly three hours of presentations before investors during the company’s inaugural “Autonomy Day” on Monday, Musk and other Tesla leaders doubled down on the company’s extraordinary claims about the future of travel. Musk said a Tesla purchased today has all the hardware it will ever need to drive itself. By next year, Musk pledged, robotic Tesla taxis will pick up passengers, even though no fully self-driving cars currently exist. A Tesla bought today will soon be able to make up to $30,000 a year for its owners by ferrying passengers around when they don’t need it, Musk said.That was April, 2019.
“It’s financially insane to buy anything but a Tesla,” Musk said, arguing that the vehicle would appreciate in value over time.
Musk has been selling "full self driving" since October, 2016. Another 3 months, 6 months, tops, depending on regulator approval.