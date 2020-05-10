Not a new point, but the ENTRUHPRENEEEEURZ and JAYYAAB CREAATURRZ are supposed to reap all the rewards of the economy, in part, because they are THE RISK TAKERS. That's a bullshit frame for a lot of reasons, of course, but it's especially bullshit when the first impulse is to bail them out. I'm not against whatever measures to keep the things going as much as possible during a nationwide economy-wide event such as this, but that they are the first (and potentially) last to the trough, and workers, who are NOT RISK TASKERS, are supposed to bear all the risk...