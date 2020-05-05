The Thing About Delco Is

The Pennsylvania counties you see in yellow are due to enter a new phase of reopening on Friday. Officials in Delaware County are trying to find ways to make that happen sooner in Southeastern PA.https://t.co/j1SlGuK2ua pic.twitter.com/ufMlaxdmM4— Matt O'Donnell (@matt_odonnell) May 5, 2020
Also, too, fuck the olds.
Councilman Madden suggested nursing homes, which make up the bulk of their cases, be counted separately from the rest of the population.Basically every impulse of "bad governance" has ruled Delco for decades.
"When you have 70% of the deaths we've had occur in nursing homes, if anything we want to shine a light on is that and to make sure the situation there is not getting conflated with the rest of the community."
But Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine, did not agree, saying that nursing homes are part of the community with staff going back and forth.