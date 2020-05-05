Tuesday, May 05, 2020

The Thing About Delco Is

It doesn't even have a health department.

Also, too, fuck the olds.
Councilman Madden suggested nursing homes, which make up the bulk of their cases, be counted separately from the rest of the population.

"When you have 70% of the deaths we've had occur in nursing homes, if anything we want to shine a light on is that and to make sure the situation there is not getting conflated with the rest of the community."

But Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine, did not agree, saying that nursing homes are part of the community with staff going back and forth.
Basically every impulse of "bad governance" has ruled Delco for decades.
by Atrios at 08:00