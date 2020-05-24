Trapezoids

It is difficult to not despair, and while blaming the bad orange man for everything is not entirely misplaced, the best the "good guys" came up with in what they themselves described as a "messaging bill" was a mere band aid. Why do you oppose the application of band aids, Atrios? When you're spurting blood a mere band aid is certainly welcome. Of course there are always good things in such legislation, and of course if the choice is "that or nothing," then "that" is better, but it's going to take a bit more than gum and twine to keep this whole thing together. If that's the limit of the vision of even the good guys...